Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) Market – Industry Trends and Manufacturing Requirements Studied in a New Report

Global Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) Market: Overview

In the recent past, mobile phones and other electronic devices have quickly became ubiquitous objects, which has led to an exponential increase in the demand for data connectivity. Nowadays, high-speed data connectivity is almost mandatory for any workplace to function efficiently and as a result, the demand for advanced Wi-Fi technology is surging. Wi-Fi technology allows electronic devices within range to connect with wireless LAN networks (WLAN), which may be password protected or open. Devices such as personal computers, smartphones, tablets, modern printers, and digital cameras are compatible to connect to the internet via wireless access point and WLAN network.

Wi-Fi as a service (WaaS) is a fully cloud-based management system, which allows organizations with limited IT resources to provide secure, reliable, and fast WLAN access across various locations. Since the deployment of WaaS is easy and time-efficient as no installation of cable is required, it can be managed via network operating center (NOC), and consequently allows smaller business organizations to attain fast and reliable data network. WaaS is ideal for temporary locations, heritage buildings, and office relocations. Moreover, advanced analytic tools are provided with WaaS, which help in analyzing customers and staff behavior. WaaS is also equipped with automatic system upgrades and allow safe guest access.

Gaining from this increasing dependency on the internet and advancements in cloud-based services, the global Wi-Fi as a service (Waas) market is estimated for a robust growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

Global Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) Market: Trends and Opportunities

Numerous factors are driving the global market for WaaS in the positive direction, including the increasing demand for centralized management, remote troubleshooting, reduced cost of ownership, and low capital expenditure. Also, factors such as strong emphasis on employee empowerment and the ensuing need to deliver digital mobility tools, globalization of businesses are further augmenting the demand. Increasing number of medium-sized organizations are adopting WaaS because of its end-to-end visibility, improved agility and efficiency, fast deployment, cost-effectiveness, and labor management. In addition to all of it, WaaS is also primed to revolutionize the transportation and logistics sector, particularly in mass transits.

