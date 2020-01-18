Wireless Waterproof Speakers Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2027

Growing demand for infotainment services and mobility are main factors fuelling the growth of the global wireless waterproof speakers market. Less consumption of power by wireless waterproof speakers together with the wireless functionality is fuelling the growth of global wireless waterproof speakers market.

This study provides a comprehensive, 360-degree analysis on the global wireless waterproof speakers market, bringing forth the insights that can help stakeholders recognize challenges and opportunities. It tracks the global wireless waterproof speakers market across key regions, and offers accurate quantitative insights and in-depth commentary. The study also comprises an incisive analysis of competitive landscape, and offers key recommendations to market players on successful strategies and winning imperatives.

Global Wireless Waterproof Speakers Market: Notable Developments

Many new initiatives and innovative ideas are shaping the contours of the global wireless waterproof speakers market in years to come.

In July 2019, Apple Inc. has inked an agreement with Intel to make an acquisition of their smartphone modem business. This acquisition makes an indication that Apple Inc. is will now be able to manufacture their own 5G modems for their smartphones. Thus, the dependence on Qualcomm end.

In 2018, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. acquired Barcelona based artificial intelligence (AI) expert, Zhilabs. In addition to AI, Zhilabs also offers big data analytics. It is expected that the expertise of Zhilabs would further improve the 5G capabilities of Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Electronics Co., Apple Inc., HARMAN International, Bose Corporation, Panasonic Corporation are a few of the noted players operating inthe global wireless waterproof speakers market.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

