With the help of China, Ethiopia launches its first satellite

Ethiopia has taken to space its satellite, as different countries of Saharan Africa attempt to develop space assignments in a bid.

Demeke Mekonnen, who is the deputy Prime Minister said this is going to be the beginning for their journey to prosperity.

Solomon Belay, who is the director-general of this Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute, affirmed to the Reuters News Agency that Chinese and Ethiopian engineers made the satellite and the authorities of China-funded about $6 million of the more than $7 million costs of manufacturing.

The other eight satellites launched to the orbit from the same spaceship, in the inclusion of Earth observation satellite developed jointly by Brazil and China as part of an undercover project. The project looked at as a template for cooperation among both nations, in addition to Russia, South Africa, and India.

The official Xinhua News agency said that the Earth Resource Satellite-4A of both Brazil and China started on a Long Mar ch-4B spaceship from the northern state of China, Shanxi.

