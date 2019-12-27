Woven PP Air Bags Market Shows remunerative growth opportunities

Woven PP Air Bags Market: An Overview

Global protective packaging market has witnessed significant growth in the last decade. Dunnage air bags are one of the prominent segment in the protective packaging market. Airbags are installed to reduce the risk of product damage during transit. These airbags can be made up of kraft paper or woven polypropylene material. Woven PP air bags are inflatable bags, which serve as a brace to prevent shifting of cargo loads and minimize the damage during transit. Manufacturers of woven PP airbags provide these bags in various sizes to protect loads and reduce damage. These bags are placed in voids between shipping units so as to fill the gaps between products, such as crates, pallets, cases and barrels. Additionally, using woven PP air bags for transportation of commodities leads in significant reduction in chances of cracks and rupture of the shipment.

Woven PP Air Bags Market: Dynamics

Increase in trade activities between economies have resulted into remunerative growth opportunities for the global woven PP air bags market. Manufacturers operating in different industries are eyeing opportunities to strengthen their geographic foothold by trading overseas. This inter-oceanic trade is expected to create high growth potential for woven PP air bags in the global market. Woven PP air bags can be reused several times and are 100% recyclable.

Also, these bags are lightweight and easy to manufacture and assemble. When compared to woven PP air bags & other laminated bags, woven PP air bags are known to have greater elasticity, greater tear strength, and superior moisture resistance. These properties give woven PP air bags an edge over their counterparts and are anticipated to buttress the global demand for woven PP air bags market.

Moreover, extra caution needs to be taken for transporting fragile products, as narrowest openings can create uneven stress which might lead to cracks and ultimately breakage. These openings are filled by making use of woven PP air bags to provide protection against cracks as well as sudden brakes & rapid acceleration. This is expected to propel the demand for woven PP air bags during the forecast period.

Woven PP Air Bags Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the woven PP air bags market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. Developed economies of North America and Western Europe are expected to witness steady growth in the global woven PP air bags market owing to structured supply chains and logistics industry in the region.

However, in the emerging economies of Latin America, a sharp increase in the consumption of end products has been registered. This can be attributed to improving living standard and rising disposable income of the urban middle class. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the woven PP air bags market as manufacturing sector is booming which has created high demand for shipping solutions. China & India have emerged as manufacturing hubs in the region and are expected to drive the sales of woven PP air bags in the region.

Woven PP Air Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global woven PP air bags market are Cordstrap B.V., Atmet Group Inc., Stopak, Shippers Products, Shippers Europe Sprl, Litco International, Inc., Etap Packaging International GmbH, Plastix USA LLC, Phoebese Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Vir Engineers, Down River, Inc., and more.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer