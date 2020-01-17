Zinc Carbonate Market Global Briefing

Global Zinc Carbonate Market: Overview

Zinc carbonate, also known as zinc monocarbonate, zinc spar, or natural smithsonite, is an odorless compound that is soluble in diluted acids but insoluble in alcohol and ammonia. It finds application in different end-use industries ranging from the rubber industry to cosmetic industry.

A report by Transparency Market Research furnishes a thorough overview of the global market for zinc carbonate by offering valuable insights into several critical parameters of the market. Those include its dynamics, geographical landscape, technological developments, and competitive landscape. Information from a number of press releases, presentations, white papers, paid databases, and journals has been procured to prepare this report.

Global Zinc Carbonate Market: Trends and Opportunities

Majorly boosting the global market for zinc carbonate is the cosmetics industry. The massive demand for cosmetics that is predicted to spike further in the near future is anticipated to stoke the market’s growth substantially. Zinc carbonate finds application as a feed additive in a wide array of products ranging from cosmetics, lotions, and personal care to porcelains and pottery.

Zinc carbonate is also used in transparent rubber mixtures along with other chemical processes. Zinc carbonate is used as a curing agent in rubber compound and as accelerator activator for translucent, transparent and brightly pigmented rubber material. Growth in rubber-related industries is anticipated to drive the market further in the foreseeable future.

Additionally, fungicide and antiseptic properties of zinc has led to its use in personal care and household products as well. Zinc carbonate is used in petroleum and chemical fertilizer industries as the key material of the desulfurizer and catalyst. Widespread applications in such different end-use industries is driving the market for zinc carbonate.

Global Zinc Carbonate Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographic standpoint, the key regions in the global market for zinc carbonate are North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific, among them, is slated to outpace all other regions in terms of growth in the next couple of years because of the robust demand for cosmetics and rubber, particularly in the densely populated developing countries of China and India. This is mainly due to the overall rising fortunes of the people in the markets that have driven up demand in the automotive and cosmetics products. As a result, prominent manufacturers are establishing or expanding manufacturing facilities in these emerging economies to profit from the domestic demand.

Other regions such as Africa, South America and the Middle East that are also experiencing solid economic and industrial growth are slated to play a key role in the global market as well.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and identifies key players contributing toward the growth of the global zinc carbonate market. The companies have been profiled in the report based on key parameters such as business and financial overview, recent developments, product portfolio, and geographical reach. Some such companies are M-I Swaco a Schlumberger company, Chengdu XiYa Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., VWR International, LLC, Bruggemann Chemical, Yanggu Zhongtian Zinc Industrial Co., Ltd., Global Chemical Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar, and Spectrum China Ltd.

