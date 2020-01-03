Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market To Rise At a CAGR of 5.9% Between 2017 to 2025

In the battle for supremacy in the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market, most companies are seen taking the inorganic route of acquisitions. A leading player Danaher Corporation, for example, shot to the forefront after acquiring Nobel Biocare, which is a powerhouse in zygomatic and pterygoid implants. Danaher Corporation has also burgeoned with multiple products under its wing and a solid geographical presence.

Yet another strategic buyout which changed the contours of the zygomatic and pterygoid implants market is that of a Brazil-headquartered implant company Neodent by Straumann Holding AG. Apart from Danaher Corporation and Straumann Holding AG, other big shot companies operating in the market are Noris Medical, Silimed, S.I.N. Implant System, Implance, Southern Implants, Jeil Medical Corporation, and Titaniumfix.

Request Brochure of Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33434

The global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market is expected to tread a steady growth trajectory by clocking a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025, predicts a report by Transparency Market Research prepared after an exhaustive primary and secondary research. The opportunity in the market is expected to become US$350.2 mn by 2025 from US$211.4 mn in 2016.

Based on the length, the zygomatic and pterygoid implants can be categorized into above 50 mm, 41–50 mm, 31–40 mm, and 30 mm. The 31-40 mm segment, of them, held a leading share in 2016.

Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are the dominant geographic segments in the global market for zygomatic and pterygoid implants. At present, Europe among them, leads the market with maximum share. In the next couple of years too, the region is expected to retain its dominant share by rising at a maximum CAGR of 6.2% during the period between 2017 and 2025. A good deal of pharmaceutical companies pouring money into development of better dental implants for atrophy of maxillofacial bone is the primary reason for the dominant position of the region.

Reduced Time for Fixing Teeth via Zygomatic Technique Promotes its Uptake

Varied unique perceived benefits of zygomatic technique has had a positive impact on their market. They allow fixing a row of teeth in just 72 hours as opposed to the traditional methods that take a protracted 6 months. They also not require bone graft and serve to bring down discomfort dramatically, so much so people can chew or bite into crunchy food instantaneously. Elaborates our lead analyst, “Zygomatic and pterygoid implants impart aesthetically better results for patients having atrophic edentulous maxilla. Treatment is hassle-free and recovery much faster.”

Request for a Discount on Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=33434

Burgeoning Elderly Population Benefits Market Growth

Our report informs that zygomatic implants succeed almost 95% of the time. Their advantages over prevalent implant procedures and greater success rate are the primarily serving to boost their market. But there are other factors too that are positively impacting the market such as a large pool of elderly highly susceptible to dental issues, alarming rise in dental injuries, more money with people to go for such dental procedures, and increasing concerns about one’s appearance.

Multispecialty hospitals, equipped with surgical instruments, general anesthesia, and specialty care – all of which are needed for zygomatic implant procedure – are generating maximum demand and revenue in the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer